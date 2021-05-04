Ombudsman's Office Confirms the Disappearance of 87 Colombians

The most dramatic situations of State terrorism are occurring in Cali, where dozens of videos have documented notorious and flagrant acts of police brutality.

The Ombudsman's Office on Tuesday informed that it has registered at least 19 Colombians killed, 800 injured citizens, and 87 missing people since the beginning of the protests against President Ivan Duque's tax reform on April 28.

"Eighteen out of 19 killed people are civilians," the Ombudsman's office confirmed without giving details about the identity of those murdered or the circumstances of their deaths.

These are the first official figures to come out in the country after five days of reports of human rights violations. The Ombudsman's Office is classifying other 140 reports of deaths, disappearances, police abuse, and injuries.

According to social organizations, the number of victims is even higher than that of the Ombudsman's Office. On Tuesday, for instance, the NGO Temblores documented that 26 people have been killed by police forces since April 28.

Santiago Murillo’s mother yelling in pain for the death of his son.



Santiago was murdered by a headshot by the ESMAD in a pacific protest in honour of the people killed in the protest pic.twitter.com/wc7QS10nT3 — will / colombia sos ���� (@JasperArmstrog) May 4, 2021

This organization also assured that 142 people were victims of physical violence, 761 were detained, 17 suffered eye injuries, nine were raped, and 56 disappeared during the protests. The most dramatic situations of State terrorism are occurring in Cali, where dozens of videos have documented notorious and flagrant acts of police brutality such as assaults on civil bystanders. Social anger erupted against a tax reform aimed at filling a fiscal gap. Although Duque withdrew his initiative, protests have intensified due to poverty, unemployment, and inequality prompted by the pandemic.