Colombia Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Israel

"The times of genocide and extermination of an entire people cannot return. If Palestine dies, humanity dies," President Petro stated.

On Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro met with thousands of Colombians to celebrat the International Workers Day in the Bolivar Square Bogota, from where he made an unexpected foreign policy announcement.

"The Government of Change informs that as of tomorrow diplomatic relations with Israel will be broken," he said, adding that this decision is due to the fact that that country "has a genocidal government and president."

“The world could be summed up in a single word that vindicates the necessity of life, rebellion, the raised flag, and resistance. That word is called Gaza," Petro stressed.

"It is called Palestine. It is called the children and babies who have died dismembered by the bombs,” he added.



“The times of genocide and extermination of an entire people cannot return. If Palestine dies, humanity dies,” the leftist leader said as thousands of people in downtown Bogota applauded and shouted his name “Petro, Petro, Petro.”

During the massive event in Bolivar Square, Petro also referred to the need to promote labor reform in Colombia to reduce social inequality and dignify workers.

To exemplify the importance of these changes, he recalled that right-wing governments treated domestic workers and other manual workers as if they were slaves who had no right to labor benefits or decent working conditions.