Colombia: Comunes President and Bachelet Discuss Peace Accords

The president of Comunes, Rodrigo Londoño, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, spoke Thursday about implementing the Havana Peace Accords in Colombia.

A Comunes communique specifies that Bachelet reiterated the full support of the United Nations (UN) to the pact that put an end to a protracted armed conflict, signed in 2016, after four years of negotiations and dialogues between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) and the Colombian Government.

According to the text, they discussed concerns about the increase in assassinations and threats against signatories of the agreement, leaders and human rights and environmental defenders in Colombia.

The UN reports that the level of impunity in the case of violence against the reincorporated members of the extinct FARC-EP reaches almost90 percent.



#FelizJueves



A las 5 AM @TimoComunes se reunió con la Alta Comisionada para los DDHH de la ONU @mbachelet en el marco de los #5AñosDelAcuerdoPorLaVida, la reciente participación al Foro de la Paz #París y la próxima visita del Secretario General a Colombia.



Abrimos hilo �� pic.twitter.com/xxiWbAHprL — COMUNES �� (@ComunesCoL) November 18, 2021

"At 5 AM @TimoComunes met with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights @mbachelet

in the framework of the #5AñosDelAcuerdoPorLaVida, the recent participation in the Paris Peace Forum and the upcoming visit of the Secretary-General to Colombia."

The document stresses that the Colombian State must show concrete results in the coming months and present a comprehensive, funded program of security guarantees for ex-combatants, vulnerable communities, women and ethnic groups, which must be implemented before August 2022.

Early in that year, Juliette de Rivero, the UN High Commissioner's representative in Colombia, will present an annual report with special monitoring of the implementation status of the pact, according to the communiqué.