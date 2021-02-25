Colombians Are Injured During Protest Against Police Brutality

A 24-year-old man lost his left eye during the "National Day Against Police Abuse."

Four people on Wednesday were injured by Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) during a peaceful protest against police brutality in Bogota.

Gareth Steven, 24, lost his left eye after he was hit on his cheek by an officer near Bolivar Square. He was rushed to a nearby hospital due to severe injuries.

"We are making all inquiries to identify who injured Steven and under what circumstances," Interior Ministry's Human Rights Director Andres Idarraga said.

During the clashes, three Mayor's Office officials were also injured. One of them was hit by a stone in the leg.

During yesterday's protests over state violence in Colombia - following multiple cases of extreme violations, inc several killings - #ESMAD riot police agents opened fire on protesters in Bogota with teargas and projectiles. Student Gareth Sella lost an eye. https://t.co/Ti6FlcbIfh — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) February 25, 2021

"The ESMAD must be dissolved. It is inconceivable that the national police shoot and assault young people just because they take to the streets to demand their rights," Bogota's councilman Diego Cansino tweeted.

Citizens took to the streets to mark the National Day Against Police Abuse. The demonstration was called by student organizations to reject violence, impunity, and State terrorism.

The march also took place in homage to Dilan Cruz, a high-school student who was killed by police during a protest on November 29, 2019.