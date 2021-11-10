Colombia: 3 Men and 1 Woman Killed in the Guaviare Department

"The events occurred in the areas known as Bodega India and Cartucho village," INDEPAZ said and explained that these areas are about three hours from San Jose del Guaviare City.

On Tuesday, 3 men and 1 woman were found dead in El Retorno Municipality, in the Guaviare department. This makes the 86th massacre in the country in 2021, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ).

According to preliminary information provided by Colombian military authorities, the murder was carried out by an armed group linked to drug trafficking activities led by an individual known as "Diomer." Authorities are offering a US $ 5,000 bounty to anyone that delivers more specific information about the culprits.

This Colombian NGO also denounced that paramilitary groups operating in the area threatened to assassinate anyone transiting from La Paz to El Retorno.

"The armed conflict in #Colombia caused huge harm and displaced many #indigenous people. They're still displaced. The peace accords from 2016 are not being applied effectively, and so the violence continues."

Hernando Castro Suárez, leader of Uitoto people in the Amazon pic.twitter.com/LtNKJKXQUn — Forest Peoples Programme (@ForestPeoplesP) November 9, 2021

The Ombudsman's Office had previously alerted about the expansion of the armed conflict in the region and its consequences: forced mobilization and recruitment, mass displacement, targeted killings, threats, etc.

Progressive social organizations and political movements such as the Commons party have denounced President Ivan Duque’s administration for not ensuring security conditions in areas of the country controlled by drug trafficking and paramilitarism.

Despite the fact that the Colombian State and the extinct guerrillas of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement in 2016, the violence in this South American country has not stopped but has worsened. At least 43 former FARC members and 142 social leaders have also been killed so far this year.