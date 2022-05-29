Colombia 2022: Polling Stations Began to Serve the Citizens

The Colombian presidential elections take place amid a situation of generalized insecurity throughout the country that President Ivan Duque was unable to alleviate.

On May 29, over 39 million Colombians are summoned to the polls to elect the president and vice president for the period 2022-2026. The candidates with the best chances of reaching the Presidency are Gustavo Petro (Historical Pact), Federico Gutierrez (Team for Colombia), and Rodolfo Hernandez (League of Anti-Corruption Rulers).

With much less citizen support, Sergio Fajardo (Hope Center Coalition), John Rodriguez (Fair Colombia, the Free Ones), and Enrique Gomez (National Salvation) also compete for the Presidency. Below are the main events of this democratic process as they happen.

08h00: Citizens began to vote. The Colombian polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to receive 39 million citizens at 102,152 polling stations installed throughout the country.

The Civil Registry, which is the institution in charge of organizing the elections, mentioned that a first consolidated result of the elections may be provided before 8:00 p.m. local time. This will allow citizens to know whether there will be a need for a second round between the two most voted candidates. In this scenario, the next electoral contest will take place on June 19.

To guarantee security in the elections, the Duque administration launched the "Democracy Plan", which involves both the Armed Forces and the Police.

On Saturday, the Army indicated that it would prioritize the surveillance of the subnational territories most affected by the armed conflict, among which are 50 municipalities in the departments of Antioquia, Arauca, Bolivar, Caqueta, Cauca, Choco, Cordoba, Tolima, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo, and Valle del Cauca.

