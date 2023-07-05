    • Live
Cocaine Found in the West Wing of the White House in the US

    The Uniformed Division of the Secret Service outside of the White House. Jul. 5, 2023. | Photo: teleSURtv

Published 5 July 2023
"...the White House grounds were evacuated..."

On Sunday, United States Secret Service (USSS) spokesman Anthony Guglielmi reported that preemptive lockdowns occurred around the White House complex after officials discovered an unknown powder, later confirmed to be cocaine.

The white powder was found in the West Wing and, as a precautionary measure, the White House grounds were evacuated.

The Washington (Capital) Fire Department's Hazmat team arrived at the site after an official call from the authorities.

According to Guglielmi, the Fire Department determined that "the object was not dangerous" and specified that the causes and the way in which the cocaine entered the White House are being investigated.

The chemical was sent to a laboratory, although local media reported that one of the members of the firemen's team radioed that the bar found contained cocaine hydrochloride.

According to several sources, the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service was conducting a routine inspection of the building when it made the discovery.

The West Wing is an area adjacent to the President's residence, where the Oval Office, the Cabinet Room and the press area are located, as well as numerous offices where the President's advisors work.

