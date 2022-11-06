Climate change summit kicks off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

COP27 begins in a climate of alarm due to the multiplication of extreme meteorological phenomena around the world.

The Conference of the Parties (COP27) on climate change began this Sunday in the city of Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, with the challenge of transforming into action and concrete commitments the promises to reduce emissions and finance damages and losses to developing countries.

This massive gathering, which will be attended by 45,000 people, comes in a year in which the world has seen how the climate crisis is not only a threat to future generations, but a crisis with disastrous consequences for millions of people today.

"We only have to look at the summer we have just had, and this, again, goes beyond the vulnerable countries," reminded the United Nations (UN) Executive Secretary for Climate Change, Simon Stiell.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry officially receives the COP presidency from the former President @AlokSharma_RDG#COP27 #TogetherForImplementation pic.twitter.com/JweOhUMTec — COP27 (@COP27P) November 6, 2022

"Extreme heat, fires, floods, droughts. And whether in Europe, in North America, in China, the consequences, the realities of climate change and its impact, are being felt," he warned.

Among the objectives of the meeting is financing so that less developed countries can implement measures to reduce greenhouse gases.

At the opening of the Summit, the president of the 27th Conference on Climate Change (COP27), Sameh Shoukry, warned that humanity must move from the stage of commitments to the implementation of measures to confront this scourge.

"If adaptation is not met, if the issue of finance is not fulfilled, then we will continue to lag behind. There is no room except to move forward to obtain our objectives." - #COP27 President Sameh Shoukry at the COP Press Conference.#TogetherForImplementation pic.twitter.com/Fn6FwZCRnv — COP27 (@COP27P) November 6, 2022

During the opening ceremony of COP27, which will be held in this city until November 18, the Egyptian Foreign Minister affirmed that the current stage requires a broad participation of all parties involved to combat this problem.

Shougry questioned the failure of developed countries to fulfill their promises to provide 100 billion dollars a year to poor nations to fight climate change.