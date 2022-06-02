Clashes Break Out in West Bank Over Israeli Demolition of Home

In less than 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces have attacked several refugee camps, killed 3 Palestinians, and injured over 10 people.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a 24-year-old man was killed and six people were injured on Wednesday during clashes with the Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Bilal Kabaha was killed after he was shot by Israeli soldiers in the chest and leg during clashes in Ya'bad. Six other young men were injured by live ammunition, including one shot in the abdomen. The two casualties were transferred to the hospital, and are in critical condition.

Clashes broke out when an Israeli army force stormed the village with a bulldozer to demolish the home of Deya'a Hamarsheh, a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv that killed five Israelis on March 29.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near al-Aroub refugee camp close to the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Health ministry said that Ghufran Warasneh, a 29-year-old woman from the refugee camp, was killed after Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint shot her in the chest.

A few hours later on Thursday, Ayman Muheisen, a 29-year-old man, was also killed during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Al-Dheisheh refugee camp adjacent to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Two other Palestinian men were injured.

Over the past few weeks, tensions have flared up between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have accused Israel of escalating violence against the Palestinians and called on the international community to intervene.