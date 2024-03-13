Civil Organizations Call on EU to Remove Agreements With Israel

Relations between both parties (Israel and the EU) They must be based on respect for human rights.

More than 200 European civil organizations sent a letter to EU leaders calling for the suspension of the Association Agreements with Israel.

The complaint follows human rights violations in Gaza, particularly during the last five months of conflicts in which more than 31000 Palestinian civilians have died.

The signatories of the letter denounce: "Israel’s current war against Gaza is causing massive civilian death, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and displacement of the vast majority of the population".

In addition, they add that the population of Palestine is at "great risk of imminent famine and death from contagious diseases", due to the collapse of its health system and the total or partial destruction of health centers.

El Acuerdo de Asociación UE-Israel compromete a las Partes a respetar los derechos humanos y principios democráticos.



Razón de peso para exigir a la UE que suspenda dicho acuerdo, tal y como hemos hecho más de 200 organizaciones europeas.#FreeGaza https://t.co/cHWuMoTZfR — Ecologistas en Acción (@ecologistas) March 13, 2024

The letter also states: "This is the result of the bombing of Gaza and Israel’s blockade of food, water, fuel, medicine, humanitarian aid and the disruption of the sewage system. These are clear and well-documented violations of the human rights of the Palestinian population".

Despite all the violations exposed by the complainants, they also claim that trade between the EU and Israel has increased substantially since the signing of the Association Agreements in 2000.

European civil organizations justify that the trade agreements themselves establish relations between both parties (Israel and the EU) They must be based on respect for human rights and therefore regard European policy on the conflict in Israel and Palestine as a failure and a sign that the human rights discourse in the EU is rhetorical.

It is estimated that just in 2022, the European Union was Israel’s largest trading partner in terms of imports and exports.