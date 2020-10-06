Church of England Failed To Protect Minors From Sexual Abuse

The report indicates that between 2003 and 2018, the Ecclesiastical Insurance Office, which provides insurance for the largest proportion of the Church of England bodies, has managed 217 claims relating to child sexual abuse within the institution. However, out of 217 claims, only one resulted in a trial.

The Church of England has failed to protect children from sexual abuse and has prioritized; instead, the clergy's reputation revealed a new independent report published on Tuesday.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s (IICSA) report into the Anglican Church highlights that between the 1940s and 2018, about 390 people who were members of the clergy or other confidential roles associated with the church have been prosecuted for sexual abuse of minors.

"The Church of England failed to protect some children and young people from sexual

predators within their midst. In the past, the system of child protection was under-resourced," the report concludes.

@JustinWelby has said that the IICSA report published today and its recommendations must result in the ‘changes needed to make our Church a safer place.’ I stand alongside him in this. As the report itself says: what is needed now is lasting change. I agree. — Stephen Cottrell (@CottrellStephen) October 6, 2020

"Safeguarding personnel was at times ignored, and their advice overlooked, in favor of

protecting the reputation of clergy and the Church. During the Inquiry’s hearings, senior

leaders in the Church apologized for its actions, recognizing that failings identified by this investigation and other reviews were "profoundly and deeply shocking," the researchers added.

In the wake of the revelations, The Church of England released an apology statement acknowledging that its "main focus in response must be recognizing the distress caused to victims and survivors by the Church’s failures in safeguarding."