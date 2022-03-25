Chinese President and British PM Have Phone Conversation

Xi Jinping said China-Britain relations had experienced continuous growth during the past half-century, notwithstanding some ups and downs. This year marks the 50th year since establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The Chinese president said that the trade volume between both nations has increased from $300 million to $100 billion, and the bidirectional investment stock has risen from almost zero to $50 billion. In this regard, he said that such trade achieved a new high in the past year. Chinese investment in Britain increased more than threefold, highlighting the active participation of UK-funded companies in the reform and opening up of China. Xi also said London had become the primary center for overseas RMB trade.

China and Britain have been coordinating and closely cooperating in essential fields, including global development and climate change despite their differences regarding internal conditions and paths of development, Xi said, adding that the two sides should adopt a mutual strategic and far-sighted approach, maintain an open and inclusive mentality, foster dialogue and communication, and broaden win-win cooperation.

Xi said China is willing to carry out dialogue and cooperation with Britain in a forthright, open, and inclusive way and expects Britain to see China and China-Britain relations objectively and impartially and work with China in the promotion of steady development of bilateral bonds.

The British Prime Minister, for his part, held in high regard Britain and China, noting that trade between both countries has seen rapid expansion and that Britain is very proud of the fact that Chinese students in the country exceed those of any other European country. He also said the two countries, which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, have common interests on many issues and can collaborate with each other in many fields.

Boris Johnson also said Britain is committed to holding frank dialogues with China, enhancing bilateral exchanges concerning economic and trade cooperation, and strengthening communication and coordination on global and regional issues such as climate change and biological diversity.

The two leaders took the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Xi Jinping said China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard, stressing that it is very important for the international community to promote peace talks, effectively establish conditions for resolving the conflict and encourage Ukraine's speedy return to peace.