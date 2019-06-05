Chinese President Arrives in Moscow to Meet With Putin

"We have the confidence and capability to bring our relations to a new era of greater development at a higher level, based on our experience and achievements of the past 70 years."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow Wednesday for his first state visit to the Russian Federation this year.

According to reports, Xi plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as they discuss a wide range of topics, including North Korea, Venezuela, and Syria.

The two leaders are also expected to sign or witness the signing of important cooperation documents, and attend a gathering celebrating the 70 anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

"We have the confidence and capability to bring our relations to a new era of greater development at a higher level, based on our experience and achievements of the past 70 years," Xi said in an interview with TASS Russian News Agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on the eve of the visit.

During his stay in Russia, Xi will also attend the 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. He will address a plenary session to expound China's ideas on sustainable development and call for concerted efforts to safeguard multilateralism and improve global governance for the common development and prosperity of the world.

Xi's latest visit to Moscow marks the eighth time since 2013 that the Chinese President has made this trip to meet with Putin. Xi and Putin, maintaining a close friendship, have met nearly 30 times on bilateral and multilateral occasions since 2013.

In a meeting with Putin in April, Xi said the bilateral relationship has become a major-country relationship featuring the highest degree of mutual trust, the highest level of coordination and the highest strategic value.