Chinese Minister Calls Israel’s Attacks on Gaza a Human Shame

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip as a shame to humanity and reiterated Beijing’s demand for an immediate ceasefire.

At the press conference of the second session of the XIV National People’s Assembly, Wang declared: "It is a tragedy for humanity and a shame for civilization... In the 21st century we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe that cannot be stopped".

"The disaster in Gaza reminded the world once again that it is no longer possible to ignore that the Palestinian territories have been occupied for a long time," the diplomat said.

Wang Yi also supported the State of Palestine’s membership of the United Nations as one more nation in the world.

On the legalization of a Palestinian state, he said: "the long-awaited desire of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state is already inevitable, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people cannot continue for generations without being rectified".

He also clarified that China is and will be a driving force for peace, stability and progress in the world, always on the side of human development.