Chinese FM Wang Meets With Henry Kissinger

The United States and China should build a bilateral relationship of peaceful coexistence, the former Secretary of State said.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York.

Wang congratulated Kissinger on his upcoming 100th birthday, calling him an old and good friend of the Chinese people, who has made historic contributions to the establishment and development of China-U.S. relations.

China appreciates the fact that Kissinger has always been friendly to China and has confidence in China-U.S. relations, Wang said and expressed hope that Kissinger will continue to play an important role and help bilateral relationship get back on track as soon as possible.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of former U.S. President Richard Nixon's visit to China and the issue of the Shanghai Communique, Wang said, adding that China and the United States should earnestly sum up the conducive experience of 50 years of exchanges.

Out of a wrong perception of China, the United States insists on viewing China as its main rival and a long-term challenge, and some people have even described the success of China-U.S. exchanges as a failure, which respects neither history nor themselves, Wang said.

Kissinger once warned that China-U.S. relations are already in the "foothills of the Cold War," Wang noted, stressing that the top priority now is to properly manage the Taiwan question, otherwise it will have a subversive impact on China-U.S. relations.

Kissinger recalled the history of reaching the Shanghai Communique with then Chinese leaders, and said that the extreme importance of the Taiwan question to China should be fully understood. The United States and China should have dialogue rather than confrontation, and should build a bilateral relationship of peaceful coexistence, he said.