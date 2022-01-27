Chinese FM, US Secretary Of State Hold Phone Talk Over Ukraine

To address the tensions in Ukraine, it is necessary to return to the 2015 Minsk Agreements approved by the United Nations Security Council, said Wang Yi.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday held a phone conversation over the situation in Ukraine and the China-U.S. relations.

Wang said to address the tensions in Ukraine, it is necessary to return to the 2015 Minsk Agreements approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which is a fundamental political document recognized by all parties and should be implemented in earnest.

China will support any effort that conforms to the direction and spirit of the agreements, he said, adding his country calls on all parties to remain calm and refrain from inflaming tensions or hyping up the crisis.

Wang stressed that the security of one country should not be at the expense of the security of others, and regional security should not be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.

In the 21st century, all parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations, Wang stressed, adding Russia's legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed.

Regarding the current state of bilateral relations, the top priority for China and the United States is to truly implement the important consensus reached by Xi Jinping and Joe Biden during their video meeting in November. On that ocassion, Xi summarized the lessons of China-U.S. exchanges over past more than half a century, and put forward three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Biden responded positively by then, saying the U.S. neither seeks a new Cold War, nor pursues a change in China's system, the revitalization of its alliances is not anti-China, and the country does not support "Taiwan independence." However, Wang said, there has been no substantive change in the U.S. policy towards China and Biden's pledges have not been fully delivered.