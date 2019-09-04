Chinese Company Lifan to Produce Electric Cars in Uruguay

The South American country signed agreements aimed at consolidating its participation in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

Uruguay's Industry, Energy and Mining Minister Guillermo Moncecchi announced on Tuesday that the Chinese company Lifan expressed its intention to produce electric cars in his country.

The official also indicated that Uruguay signed an agreement with the Huawei, which is aimed at developing the 5G technology in this Latin American country.

Both agreements are the result of negotiations that Uruguay 21, the export and investment promotion agency, has been conducting since last year.

Moncecchi explained that a strategic partnership with China, which is the consequence of good diplomatic relations cultivated for 31 years, will allow Uruguay to access high value-added services, especially in logistics.​​​​​

During the first visit of a Chinese Minister of Defense to Uruguay, both countries sign an agreement! The meme reads, "Uruguay negotiates with China the donation of a naval platform worth US$4.2 million. Minister Jose Bayardi signed two cooperation agreements with Wei Fenghe, China's Minister of State and Defense Minister."

On the other hand, Defense Ministers Jose Bayardi and Wei Fenghe also signed a cooperation agreement aimed at fostering military research, purchases of military equiment and technology, military training, assistance in case of natural disasters and collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

“China and Uruguay have vowed to work together to promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” Xinhua reported.

Proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, the BR initiative seeks to unite China via land to Asian and European countries. It also seeks to link China with South East Asia, the Gulf, East and North Africa and Europe by sea routes.

This trillion-dollar mega project has attracted the attention of Uruguay, a country which “wants to continue to deepen bilateral relations with China, strengthen political, economic, trade and military ties, and push the strategic partnership between the two countries to a higher level,” Xinhua holds.