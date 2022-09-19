China’s Loan Prime Rates Remain Unchanged

China's central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, in line with market expectations as Beijing held off on monetary easing to avoid increasing downside pressure on its currency.

China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.65 percent Tuesday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.3 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.