'China's GDP to Reach $14.37 Trillion in 2019', President Xi

The Chinese president announced that over 10 million people were lifted out of poverty in 2019.

During the New Year speech delivered on Tuesday, China’s President Xi Jinping reviewed the economic, social, political, and scientific achievements of his country and announced that over 10 million people were lifted out of poverty in 2019.

“Thanks to our steady pursuit of high-quality development, China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to edge close to US$14,3 trillion and the GDP per capita to reach US$10,000,” Xi said.

“About 340 impoverished counties and over 10 million people left poverty in 2019.”

Xi also recalled that the Chinese lunar probe Chang'e-4 landed on the far side of the moon; the Long March-5 Y3 rocket was successfully launched; the Xuelong 2 icebreaker set sail on its maiden voyage to the Antarctic; the construction of the global network of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is sprinting towards the finish line, and the commercial application of 5G technology is accelerating.

“All these achievements are the result of the efforts and sweat of those who strive in the new era, and they demonstrate extraordinary Chinese splendor and strength,” he stressed.

Over the past year, China has also expanded the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone and set up new Special Economic Zones (SEZ), which are meant to foster even more technological innovations.

Regarding Hong Kong, China's president advocated safeguarding prosperity and stability in that Special Administrative Region (SAR) and stressed the validity of the "One Country, Two Systems" principle by recalling it application in Macao, where such development formula led to the rise of all sectors of society since this former Portuguese colony was transferred to China in 1999.

Finally, although Xi made no direct mention of President Donald Trump's trade war, he said that China "is not afraid of storms, dangers and barriers" and is willing to "join hands" to promote peaceful development at the level global.

"We are willing to join hands with people of all countries in the world to build together the Belt and Road, and push forward the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and make unremitting efforts for the creation of a beautiful future for mankind," the Chinese president said.