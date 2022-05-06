China to Prioritize County Towns for the Urbanization Phase

China's government said that county towns should be a priority in the new phase of urbanization.

China's government called on various localities across the country the release a guideline for the promotion of urbanization centered on county towns.

The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council General Office have jointly issued the guidelines. According to the parties, the move is intended to cover the needs of rural locals for finding jobs and settling down in county towns.

Developing competitive industries, creating more jobs in county towns, and strengthening ecological conservation are among the measures enlisted in the guideline, which added that it is expected major progress will be seen in the drive-by 2025.

The National Development and Reform Commission has said that China's urbanization rate of permanent residents has hit 64.72 percent last year.

China has released guidelines demanding various localities across the country promote urbanization with a focus on county towns.https://t.co/4V48bwfBHN pic.twitter.com/mEB13HphEh — Beijing Review (@BeijingReview) May 7, 2022

The 14th Five-Year Plan is intended to raise China's urbanization rate to 65 percent during the 2021-2025 period.