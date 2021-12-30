China to Defend Fairness and Justice in Multilateral Arena

"China has spoken up repeatedly... that there is but one set of rules in the world, i.e. the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the UN Charter," Minister Wang noted.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that China would pull together with most countries to defend fairness and justice and do the right thing for humanity.

He made these remarks when asked to talk about the situation that the United States and its allies are seeking to spread Western values and stoke ideology-driven divisions, and there were lots of encounters between various different forces in the multilateral arena this year.

"We must not compromise or back down. Instead, we must face them head on, " he said and went on to review the four international encounters of this year. The first one was between true and false multilateralism. Certain countries, while chanting slogans about multilateralism in rhetoric, are building exclusive blocs in action.

"In response, China has pointed out unequivocally that countries need to uphold and practice true multilateralism. China has stressed that there is but one international system in the world, i.e. the international system with the UN at its core," Wang said.

The second encounter was between true and false rules. A small number of countries talk about the so-called "rules-based order". What they actually want is to impose the "gang rules" by them and their allies on all other countries, Wang said.

"China has spoken up repeatedly at the UN and on other multilateral occasions that there is but one set of rules in the world, i.e. the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the UN Charter," Wang noted.

The third was the encounter between true and false human rights. Wang said that the U.S. and a few other countries, despite all their own human rights problems, have long sought to use human rights as a tool to meddle with other countries' internal affairs, and attack and smear China and other developing countries with groundless accusations.

In response, China has stepped forward to set the record straight, articulating China's outlook on human rights and presenting its accomplishments in human rights development. Meanwhile, China has resolutely pushed back false accusations and let the world see the hypocrisy of the self-styled "champions of human rights", Wang added.

The fourth was the encounter between true and false democracy. By pointing out that the so-called "Summit for Democracy" ended hastily with no consensus, no outcome and no future, Wang said this has once again proved that democracy is a common value of humanity, on which no country is entitled to lecture others. "Ultimately, it is up to the people of a country to say whether or not their democracy is true and effective," said Wang.