China-Zambia Agreement, 2024 as the Year of Culture and Tourism

The Year of Culture and Tourism has come at a time when the southern African country is strengthening its cooperation with China for mutual benefit.

On Thursday, a senior government official said Zambia will intensify awareness of the China-Zambia bilateral agreement to designate 2024 as the Year of Culture and Tourism so that local people can participate in promoting the tourism industry with the Chinese side.

According to Evans Muhanga, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, the government through the ministry will line up cultural activities in tourism provinces across the country.

"We are exploring the participation of Zambians to strengthen the cultural exchange program with our counterpart in China," he said, adding that the preparations are being made in anticipation of Zambia attracting many visitors from the Asian state.

#BREAKING: Zambia and China have taken steps to dedollarize their trade and investment relations. This strategic decision emerged following a meeting in Beijing between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.



The essence of this agreement lies in… pic.twitter.com/Pc1mFrvUW8 — Ebenezer Mensah (@MEbenezerBNN) September 16, 2023

He also said that Chinese tourists moved in groups, hence the need for the hospitality industry to ready itself to accommodate large numbers of visitors from the Asian country.

In promotion of Zambia's tourism industry in China, Muhanga said Zambia has always marketed its tourism sites in China.

Meanwhile, Joseph Phiri, who is Ndola district commissioner, said in a separate interview that the government's focus on developing the tourism industry will have a positive impact on Zambians.

#Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema is on an official visit to China from September 10 to 16. Economic and trade cooperation between China and Zambia have continuously strengthened over the years. Check out the infographic below for more! @HHichilema @ZambiaMFAIC pic.twitter.com/M1FiFM6Njl — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) September 12, 2023

Phiri, a senior government official in the provincial business hub of Ndola in the Copperbelt province in northern Zambia, is optimistic that the agreement between China and Zambia will bear the much-needed fruits in the near future.

"The sector is poised to create jobs for the local people if it's marketed to the large international markets like China," he said.

China and Zambia earlier this month reached an agreement that 2024 will be a bilateral Year of Culture and Tourism activities.