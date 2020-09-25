China: XI Jinping Pledges To Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2060

The Climate Action Tracker (CAT) reported that if China fulfills his commitment, it will reduce global warming projections by around 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

Chinese president Xi Jinping announced an unprecedented plan to tackle climate change by drastically reducing its CO2 emissions to the point of carbon neutrality by 2060.

“Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of Nature and go down the beaten path of extracting resources without investing in conservation, pursuing development at the expense of protection, and exploiting resources without restoration,” noticed Xi Jinping at the 75th session of the United Nations (UN), General Assembly.

Since 2018 China has been the world´s largest producer of fossil fuel, followed by the United States and India.

From 2009 to 2019, China expanded its forests by 71.3 Mha, the largest increase compared to other countries during the same period. Between 2000 and 2017, more than 1/4 of newly afforested areas in the world were in China, making it the biggest contributor to a greener earth. pic.twitter.com/NlR6Ro4aBg — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) September 25, 2020

Nevertheless, several international organization points out that although the Asian country emits the highest levels of CO2 annually, the amount is remarkably lower than U.S. emission over the past three centuries.

However, the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) reported that if China fulfills his commitment, it will reduce global warming projections by around 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

On the other hand, China´s Permanent Mission to the United Nations announced this week that the country had addressed its 2020 targets two years ahead of schedule.



