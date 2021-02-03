    • Live
China Will Give 10 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine To COVAX

  • On February 1, Pakistan received a Chinese donation of half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Published 3 February 2021
Opinion

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that his nation "hope capable countries will all take concrete actions to support COVAX & help developing countries obtain vaccines on time." 

On Wednesday, China announced that it would provide 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX facility, "mainly to meet the urgent need of developing countries," the authorities stressed.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that his nation "hope capable countries will all take concrete actions to support COVAX & help developing countries obtain vaccines on time." As Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sivovac, CanSino, and Sinopharm are holding negotiations to join the COVAX distribution scheme, led by the World Health Organization.

Since December 2020, China is sending COVID-19 vaccines to several countries worldwide as its manufacturers struck a deal for the distribution of 400 million COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, including Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, on February 1, Pakistan received a Chinese donation of half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine. The authorities confirmed that the first 400,000 vaccines would be allocated to front-line health workers.

Prensa Latina, Xinhua
by teleSUR/esf-MS
