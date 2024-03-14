China Urges US To Stop Suppression of TikTok

It also voiced resolute opposition to U.S. unilateral trade protectionism in the shipbuilding sector.

On Thursday, China called on the United States to stop the unreasonable suppression of companies from other countries, following a U.S. bill targeting TikTok.

The U.S. side should earnestly respect the market economy and the principle of fair competition, and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for enterprises from all countries, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry.

Relevant parties should strictly abide by Chinese laws and regulations, and China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, He said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that would require TikTok to divest from its parent company, ByteDance, or face a nationwide ban in the United States.

On Thursday, the Commerce Ministry spokesperson also voiced resolute opposition to U.S. unilateral trade protectionism in the shipbuilding sector that ignores World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

His remarks came after U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to look into a petition from worker unions asking his administration to review China's so-called subsidies for its shipbuilders.

The Chinese official said that the accusations made by some U.S. organizations against China are totally untenable, and the main reason for the weakening of the U.S. shipbuilding industry is excessive protection, as various reports have shown.

China's shipbuilding sector thrives on intensive sci-tech innovation by enterprises, which pursue high-end, intelligent and green growth, he stressed, adding that the U.S. side blames China for its own industrial development problems with no factual basis.

"U.S. moves based on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 are unilateral steps, which violate basic WTO principles and blatantly ignore and undermine multilateral rules," He said.

Recalling that previous Section 301 measures taken against China were ruled as a breach of WTO rules, He expressed, adding that China will pay attention to the progress of the incident and take all necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate interests.