China Urges US To Stop Plundering Syrian Resources

The Syrian government questions the illegal US presence in crude-rich areas and considers it an absolute violation of its sovereignty, and vows to use its full right to respond to the U.S. occupation as it sees fit.



The Chinese government has demanded Washington to cease plundering Syria's national resources and respect the Arab country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We call on the United States to respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, lift unilateral sanctions and end the theft of Syria's national resources," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

At a press conference, the Chinese spokesman stated that the U.S. military has repeatedly stolen Syria's oil, in fact, according to the Chinese official, it appears that the Americans are becoming increasingly "uncontrollable."

Faced with such a situation, Wenbin stressed that Washington has a duty to investigate the thefts executed by its military forces and to reward the damage caused on Syrian territory.

#US ocupation forces illegally stationed in #Syria continue to plunder its natural resources, shipping more oil out of the country. pic.twitter.com/rMRlIfLZnI — Filomena Rocha (@Filomen03258997) September 22, 2022

The Chinese official then echoed the words of the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources, which specifies that "the U.S. military and the armed forces supported by them exported 82 percent of Syrian oil barrels in the first half of 2022".

The Syrian government questions the illegal U.S. presence in crude-rich areas and considers it an absolute violation of its sovereignty, and vows to use its full right to respond to the U.S. occupation as it sees fit and to recover all its occupied territories soon.