China To Open a New Stock Exchange in Beijing, President Says

"We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small- and medium-sized enterprises by setting up the Beijing Stock Exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises]", the president said.
China will set up Beijing Stock Exchange, President Xi Jinping announced.
Xi Jinping remarked that establishing free trade zones can help the recovery of the global economy. "Service trade is an important area for international economic and trade cooperation. It plays an important role in [China's] new development strategy," the president added.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement that all companies listed in the exchange will belong to the innovation sector. The authorities planned the Bejing stock exchange as complementary to those in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | China and Russia joint military drills begin in northern Ningxia Hui region: In the latest display of deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow, Chinese and Russian troops kicked off five days of military exercises in Northwestern China on August 9. pic.twitter.com/EjuEGjM8At