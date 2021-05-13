China To Extend Pro-Employment Policies

China will extend some of its pro-employment policies until the end of this year, further facilitate flexible employment, and increase financial support for sectors that continue to be impacted by the epidemic, a State Council meeting said.

It also passed a draft regulation on the management of earthquake protection for construction projects. The government will continue to refund unemployment insurance premiums to employers and increase policy support for market-based employment to help college graduates find jobs or start new businesses.

Pro-employment policies such as subsidizing professional training and college graduates' internships, and supporting college graduates to seek grassroots jobs, will be extended until the end of this year. Employers of vital employment groups will enjoy tax cuts and social insurance payment subsidies.

The meeting decided to further facilitate flexible employment with measures like providing better social security, strengthening protection against occupational injuries, and cleaning up illegal or unreasonable charges and fines to create a better employment environment.

Asian Development Bank projects China's economic growth to surge by 8.1% in 2021. OECD says China is expected to account for over one-third of world economic growth this year. All parties are welcome to the Chinese market to share development opportunities. pic.twitter.com/fTH2nwTkRM — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 29, 2021

To increase financial support for epidemic-hit industries, efforts will enhance financial services for aviation companies, cultural and tourism companies, offline retailers, accommodation and transport service providers, and manufacturers seeking industrial upgrades, among others.

Authorities also called for boosting lending services for small and micro-enterprises, guiding financial institutions to ensure regional financing, and encouraging subnational governments to improve the business environment.

The draft regulation on the management of earthquake protection for construction projects has specified standards and measures concerning quake protection of newly built, renovated, or expanded construction projects. It also regulates quake protection works' maintenance for finished projects and demands strengthening quake protection for rural construction projects.