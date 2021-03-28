China: The Real Economy May Grow Over 6 Percent in 2021

To do so, China plans to strengthen the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday noted in a virtual forum on the economy that his country's real economic growth could be higher than the planned 6 percent in 2021.

China's economy has reported drastic year-on-year growth in some sectors like RMB$+20 million-worth industry, which has increased its profits by 179 percent, considering 2020, said the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday (BNE).

The vast increase is, to some extent, due to COVID-19 heavy impact on China during the first half of 2020, which makes the previous year's comparative base much lower. However, the BNE stated that the overall economy has remained stable.

The premier also called for avoiding large fluctuations to keep economic development healthy and stable.

"We should work harder to boost employment and people's incomes, keep consumer prices stable and improve the ecological environment," said Li Keqiang.

