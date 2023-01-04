China Speaks Out Against COVID-19 Politicization

Entry restrictions targeting Chinese travelers are considered unnecessary by health experts from many countries, according to spokesperson Mao Ning.

The official from the Chinese foreign ministry called on Wednesday to avoid politicizing the COVID-19 issue amid remarks from U.S. officials claiming doubts over China information sharing.

"We truly hope the focus will be on tackling the virus rather than politicizing the COVID-19 issue, and countries can step up solidarity and make joint efforts to defeat the pandemic at an early date," said the spokesperson.

In response to U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price's remarks on China over COVID-19 information sharing, Mao said at a press briefing that over 60 technical exchanges have been carried out with the World Health Organization (WHO) over the past three years.

The official said the Asian nation conducts the information and data sharing responsibly, noting that the country continues to share the genome data of the virus via the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

Mao Ning, Portavoz del MFA, CHINA: Esperamos sinceramente que todas las partes se concentren en combatir la epidemia en sí misma, eviten palabras y hechos que politicen la epidemia, fortalezcan la unidad y trabajen juntos para vencer la epidemia lo antes posible. pic.twitter.com/Lq6PlOx9EH — Embajada de la República Popular China en Cuba (@EmbChinaCuba) January 4, 2023

Mao Ning, MFA Spokesperson, CHINA: We sincerely hope that all parties will focus on fighting the epidemic itself, avoid words and deeds that politicize the epidemic, strengthen unity, and work together to defeat the epidemic as soon as possible.

Mao recognized the Chinese government's response against the pandemic, which has focused on the protection of peoples' life and health jointly coordinating economic and social development.

In this regard, the spokesperson said that entry restrictions targeting Chinese travelers are considered unnecessary by health experts from many countries. The U.S. has supported such restrictions and has recently commented on China's adjustment of its policy against COVID-19.

"If the United States had not politicized the pandemic, and had treated it responsibly and put people's lives first like the Chinese government, perhaps the COVID-19 situation in the United States and the whole world would not have become what it is today," said Mao.