China: Severe Floods Cause At Least 12 Deaths

The Henan province reported the heaviest rainstorm as the National Meteorological Center warned of rainfall up to 280 millimeters in the following days in the provinces of Henan, Hebei, Shanxi, Guangdong, Guangxi, and Yunnan.

Severe floods caused at least 12 deaths in the city of Zhengzhou in China, authorities reported on Tuesday, as the majority of the country is under maximum alert amid torrential downpours and the arrival of two typhoons.

The Henan province reported the heaviest rainstorm as the National Meteorological Center warned of rainfall up to 280 millimeters in the following days in the provinces of Henan, Hebei, Shanxi, Guangdong, Guangxi, and Yunnan.

These floods in #Zhengzhou and elsewhere in China look absolutely awful. From what I've heard/seen it seems that a great number of people have lost their lives.



Please try to be respectful to those who have died and their families by not sharing any graphic videos or photos. pic.twitter.com/EcDSHIPqFO — Stephen JBL ���� �� (@StephenJBL) July 20, 2021

In Zhengzhou, where most damage has been reported, authorities suspended all arriving flights until Wednesday noon. Around 100 000 people have been evacuated, and rescuers have saved more than 100 children and older adults.

Elsewhere in the country, at least 219 flights have been canceled while the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Fujian brace for the arrival of the typhoons Cempaka and In-Fa.