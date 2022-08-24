China Says Harvest Is at Risk Because of High Temperatures

In light of the heat waves, China has reported this summer as the hottest on record.

Chinese authorities adverted to the "severe threat" that high temperatures poses to autumn harvest, alongside the drought already affecting all over the country. The government has called on action to protect crops in light of the hotted summer on record.

The Asian country has been recently hit by record temperatures, flash floods, and droughts as part of the summer season, a phenomenon which, according to scientists, will become more frequent and intense due to climate change.

The records show that southern China has faced its longest period reporting high temperatures and sparse rain in the latest 60 years, according to the agriculture ministry

On Tuesday, a statement was issued by four government departments calling on the conservation of "every unit of water" to protect crops. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," reads the statement.

Some places in China are experiencing a rare drought.



Farmers are digging wells in fields for irrigation. pic.twitter.com/bDyA9JL1y6 — Oliver Liu (@YoloOliver1) August 25, 2022

The rice, wheat, and maize produced by China represent at least 95 percent of the national consumption. In this sense, a reduced harvest could represent an increased demand for imports in the world's most populous country, which could put further pressure on global supplies already affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

As a result of temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius, several Chinese provinces have imposed power cuts as cities struggle to cope with a surge in demand for electricity.