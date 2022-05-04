China Rejects US Allegations About Its Position on Ukraine

"China's position on the Ukraine issue is impartial, objective and beyond reproach," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the U.S. said.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. rejected a recent statement posted on the US State Department's website that China "routinely amplifies Kremlin propaganda, conspiracy theories and disinformation" regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The embassy's spokesperson said that "when it comes to spreading disinformation, the U.S. side should seriously reflect on itself," adding that "over the years, the U.S. has waged wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, killing 335 000 civilians. This is not disinformation."

The Chinese official also said that "the vast majority of countries in the world stand for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and negotiation, and none of them wants to see the situation escalate or even get out of control. This is not disinformation."

Likewise, the spokesman said that "in the working paper presented by the U.S. at the meeting of the States Parties to the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in November 2021, the U.S. admitted that it has 26 Biolabs in Ukraine. According to the fact sheet released by the Department of Defense in March 2022, the U.S. supports 46 facilities in Ukraine. This is not disinformation."

The Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday rebuked the U.S. State Department's recent false claims that Chinese officials and media "routinely amplify Kremlin's propaganda, conspiracy theories, and disinformation" on the #Ukraine issue. https://t.co/hPNAa2HC9X — hola727 (@hola7276) May 5, 2022

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and denazify the country following Kiev's breach of the Minsk Agreements and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Since then, Western countries and their European allies have imposed many illegal sanctions against Russian companies and the oil and gas industry. U.S.-China relations have been damaged over the conflict, as the West has failed in its efforts to pressure the Asian country to condemn Russia; China, on the other hand, has stayed out of international sanctions against Moscow.