China Rejects New US Act of Interference Over Xinjiang

Beijing accused Washington of manipulating the human rights issue to undermine its stability and development.

China's Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected a law approved by U.S. President Joe Biden, which prohibits the entry into that country of products manufactured in the Xinjiang region, and demanded Washington to stop meddling in its internal affairs.

In a statement, the portfolio objected to the White House's evidence-free accusations of alleged abuses by Chinese authorities against ethnic minorities in that northwestern province.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the so-called Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention legislation maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in that region without being truthful.

In addition to being an act of interference, it added that the law signed by Biden violates international law and the basic norms of relations between different countries in the world, and said that China will take the necessary measures to respond.

He said Xinjiang's economic development and social stability are recognized worldwide and its ethnic groups enjoy a happy and fulfilling life.

He called accusations of alleged "forced labor" and "genocide" in the region vicious lies. It reiterated that the U.S. "continues to use Xinjiang-related issues to create rumors and stir up trouble," thereby carrying out a campaign of political manipulation and economic coercion, the text said.

In the Foreign Ministry's view, with such tendentious handling of the human rights issue, the U.S. side seeks to hinder Xinjiang's prosperity and stability and contain China's development.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that the steps taken by the Chinese authorities in Xinjiang are aimed at fighting terrorism and separatism, and urged the U.S. to focus on human trafficking, forced labor, crimes against humanity and other scourges suffered by the native American population.