China Registers Only One New COVID-19 Case in the Whole Country

In the Hubei province, no new contagion has been detected and there are no active cases.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) Friday reported one new COVID-19 case in the entire country corresponding to a traveler from abroad, which is the lowest growth rate recorded in the Asian country since the pandemic began.

The NHC also reported two suspected cases, both related to someone from abroad. In the last 24 hours, 43 patients were discharged and 650 of their close contacts were no longer observed.

The Chinese authorities did not report any deaths across the country, while the number of active cases fell to 577 patients, 37 of them are still in serious health condition.

The number of people infected abroad who are in treatment is 464, seven of them in serious condition.

Since the start of the pandemic, China has reported 82,875 COVID-19 cases, of which 77,685 have been discharged and 4,633 have died.

The Chinese authorities have tracked down 733,733 close contacts of the infected people, of whom 7,873 are still under medical observation.

As for the asymptomatic infected persons, China registered 20 new cases, none from abroad, bringing the number of symptomless cases to 989 persons, all of whom are still under medical observation​​​​​​​.