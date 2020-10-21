China Provides Relief Aid To Flood-Stricken Victims in Cambodia

The floods have forced the evacuation of 37,396 people and inundated 293,177 hectares of rice and other crops.

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia provided emergency relief on Tuesday to about 800 flood-hit families in the capital Phnom Penh.

Ambassador Wang Wentian and Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng distributed the relief items at three different locations. Each family received a relief kit of rice, noodles, tinned fish, soya sauce, drinking water and cash gift.

"China always stands with Cambodia in all circumstances, and we hope that Cambodia will soon recover from this natural disaster," Wang said, adding that his country will continue to help Cambodia restore its economy during the post-COVID-19 and post-flooding era.

Sreng said soldiers and naval forces, along with speedboats, have helped evacuate thousands of families in the district to higher ground these days and all of them are safe.

"The relief is timely and I believe that it will contribute further to deepening the fraternal friendship between our two countries," the governor said.

Hang and her son have been barricaded in their central Vietnam house surrounded by rising flood waters for a week.



They have been surviving on instant noodles and relief packages from Vietnam Red Cross volunteers.



Flood victim Leang Sok Kong said the floods were the biggest-ever he had met since he had lived in the district for over three decades.

"Floodwater in 2020 is huge, and it is at my waist-high at my house," the father of four children told Xinhua after receiving the relief.

Seasonal rains, exacerbated by tropical storms, have caused floods in 19 of the kingdom's 25 cities and provinces since the beginning of the month, Seak Vichet, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said on Monday.

The floods have killed at least 25 people, forced the evacuation of 37,396 others, and inundated 73,720 houses and 293,177 hectares of rice and other crops. The worst-hit provinces are Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Pursat, and Kandal.

