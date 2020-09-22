    • Live
China Launches New Satellite To Monitor Ocean Environment
  • A Long March-4B rocket, carrying the HY-2C satellite, is launched from the Jiuquan Launch Center, China, Sept. 21, 2020.

    A Long March-4B rocket, carrying the HY-2C satellite, is launched from the Jiuquan Launch Center, China, Sept. 21, 2020. | Photo: Xinhua

It is part of a network that will be capable of carrying out 80 percent of the world's sea surface wind monitoring within six hours.

China on Monday sent its third ocean dynamic environment monitoring satellite into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The Haiyang-2C (HY-2C) satellite can provide all-weather and round-the-clock observation of wave height, sea surface height, wind, and temperature.

Onboard equipment enables it to provide information on the identification of vessels, and to receive, store and transmit buoy measurement data in China's offshore and other marine areas.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the HY-2C will form a network with the previous HY-2B and subsequent HY-2D, scheduled for launch next year, to carry out high-precision maritime environment monitoring.

The planned satellite network will be capable of carrying out 80 percent of the world's sea surface wind monitoring within six hours.

Unlike the previous satellites HY-2A and HY-2B, the HY-2C will be placed in an orbit with a 66-degree inclination, which will enhance its capability to revisit wind fields rapidly, according to the China National Space Administration.

As of August, China has independently developed and launched seven Haiyang satellites, named after the Chinese word for "ocean" and given the "HY" designation for short. The country launched its first ocean monitoring satellite, the HY-1A, on May 15, 2002.

In 2019, China's gross marine products accounted for 9 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP). The follow-up network of HY-2 satellites will provide data support for marine disaster relief, meteorology, transportation, and scientific applications.

They will also help further enhance the country's marine monitoring capabilities, generating more sustainable, predictable benefits, the satellite developer said. Monday's launch was the 347th by the Long March rocket series.

