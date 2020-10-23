It provides on-site tests for up to 2,000 people daily and requires only two staff members and a driver for its operation.

A team of researchers from Tsinghua University and CapitalBio Technology Co. has developed a COVID-19 Mobile Laboratory, which can analyze nucleic acid samples on the spot immediately, allowing people to obtain results within 45 minutes.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, waiting in long queues for a COVID-19 test has been a major hurdle in getting tested. However, the advent of a mobile laboratory may help alleviate the problem.

Lead researcher Cheng Jing said the lab is equipped with throat swap sampling robots, virus inactivators, and automatic microfluidic chip analyzers.

These facilities can accelerate the testing speed three times and lower the risk of virus infection compared with conventional sampling methods. Each lab has a 5G communication system for quick reporting of test results.

"It realizes the point-of-care rapid testing and is particularly useful for frontier ports, communities and villages," said Cheng, adding that testing capacity remains important in curbing risks of sporadic cases and local outbreaks.

Trump lied that we've "turned a corner" on Covid

Lied that the virus is now "going away"

Lied that we'll have a vaccine "in weeks"

Lied that "2.2 million" would've died without his one move, the semi-ban on China (& has done NOTHING to stem the trumpVirus in the 7 months since) pic.twitter.com/2n0kYJvNzP — Rich Feinberg (@RichFeinberg1) October 23, 2020

The mobile lab can provide on-site tests for 500 to 2,000 people daily and requires only two staff members and a driver for its operation.

"One person is responsible for operating the sampling robots, while the other is tasked with adding inactivated samples into detection chips and reading the test results on the computer," CapitalBio Tech staffer Pan Liangbin said, adding that his employees took just a 2-hour training to master the operation.

The lab is now priced at USD299,200 each and the current production capacity is about 20 per month. According to Pan, the cost will be reduced with rising production capacity in the future. The team has delivered its first mobile lab to a hospital in South China's Zhuhai earlier this week. It has received orders from cities such as Qingdao and Shenyang.

Some tools, such as the sampling robot and detection chip, have been patented and the China-made mobile COVID-19 testing lab is being marketed globally, Pan said.

