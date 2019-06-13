China Launches Device for Early Cancer Detection

China has developed a cutting edge device to detect cancer. The equipment was entirely elaborated in the country and has received permission by national drug regulators to enter markets from the beginning of June to be commercialized.

The gear is the product of 19 years of research and was created by scientists from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, located in the city of Wuhan the capital and largest city of the Chinese province of Hubei.

In May 2018, the National Medical Products Administration greenlighted the clinical trial, which tested its safety and effectiveness at two hospitals in Guangdong Province.

The equipment integrates positron emission tomography (PET), a technique that measures physiological function by looking at blood flow, metabolism, neurotransmitters, and radiolabeled drugs that help clinicians to detect and diagnose diseases ahead of time in order to prevent its further spread.

"Compared to other clinical methods, this one can help provide more accurate information for the early detection and treatment of cancer and brain disease," said Xie Qingguo, a senior researcher at the department of biomedical engineering.

During the clinical trial, the team could detect cancer tumors in patients who were not diagnosed by conventional methods. This method is, therefore, the leading one for the detection of cancer and a helpful tool in selecting the optimal therapeutic strategy.

China has in the past always followed the steps of foreign companies for the development of these types of scanners, but this device is an innovation. "From key materials and core components to system machines, each is the result of China's innovation," said Xiao Peng, a member of the research team.

According to researchers, the high-end digital medical equipment has been granted several patents and will enter mass production soon to help more people deal with diseases.