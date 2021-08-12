China Issues Report on Human Rights Protection and Social Gains

Titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

China on Thursday presented a report highlighting its achievements in protecting the human rights of its citizens while promoting the construction of a prosperous society, a dream come true this year.

The White Paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday titled "Moderate Prosperity in All Respects: Another Milestone Achieved in China's Human Rights," the white paper was released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday. It introduces China's practices and achievements in realizing moderate prosperity and advancing human rights: ending extreme poverty and securing the right to an adequate standard of living, protecting civil and political rights with the law and governance, promoting social equality, and protecting the rights of disadvantaged groups.

'Moderate prosperity in China is evident in all aspects: a buoyant economy, political democracy, a flourishing culture, social equity, healthy ecosystems, balanced development between urban and rural areas to the benefit of all people,' the so-called white paper stated.

The white paper noted that poverty is the biggest obstacle to human rights, and the CPC and the Chinese government have directed extra attention to poverty alleviation. By eliminating extreme poverty, China has won the biggest and toughest battle against poverty in human history to the benefit of the largest number of people. The achievements help secure the right to food, safe drinking water, essential medical services, safe housing for the poor, and compulsory education in more impoverished areas.

China issued a white paper Thursday unveiling how its route to all-round moderate prosperity coincided with comprehensive progress in human rights, one month after it declared realizing the goal of building Xiaokang. More here.https://t.co/cxt00KKlID pic.twitter.com/LwJbSiSsvS — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 12, 2021

On July 1, President Xi Jinping declared the realization in China of a moderately prosperous society or Xiaokang.

That announcement coincided with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party, which successfully guided the eastern nation to move from a backward territory to become the world's second power and a benchmark in technology and innovation, among other fields.