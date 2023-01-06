    • Live
News > China

China Grants Emergency Approval for Homegrown ECMO

    A certificate conferring ceremony for China's first homegrown extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) device and its accompanying kit is held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2023. | Photo: Xinhua/Liang Xu

Published 6 January 2023 (2 hours 20 minutes ago)
Opinion

 China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said Thursday that it has given emergency approval to the country's first homegrown extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) device and its accompanying kit.

The ECMO device and its supply kit, developed by Shenzhen-based Chinabridge Medical, can support adult patients with acute respiratory or cardiopulmonary failures that other treatments cannot control and who are facing risks of deterioration or even death, according to the NMPA.

The NMPA said the products have independent intellectual property rights, and their performance indicators are on a par with similar foreign products.

China's first homegrown extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) device is seen in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

