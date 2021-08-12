China Firmly Rejects US Approval of Taiwan Related Bill

The bill violates the one-China principle, runs counter to international law, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

China on Thursday voiced strong dissatisfaction and firm rejection to the U.S. Senate's recent approval of a bill concerning Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Aug. 6, the U.S. Senate passed a bill to "direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the WHO." This bill requires the U.S. Secretary of State to describe improvements to its plan to support Taiwan's observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the bill gravely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, runs counter to international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

"China deplores and firmly rejects the U.S. Senate's move, and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side," said Hua.

The US is hypocritically accusing #China of aggression as it sends warships into the South China Sea. We can take the military at its word that war over #Taiwan is possible in the next six years. Workers in both countries must prevent this catastrophe. https://t.co/jDZxTQ984A — Erik Schreiber (@ErikSchreiber5) August 11, 2021

She pointed out that according to relevant resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly and the WHA, the participation of China's Taiwan region in WHO events must be handled following the one-China principle.

The spokesperson added that the Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots. "Under the precondition of abiding by the one-China principle, we have made appropriate arrangements for the Taiwan region's participation in global health affairs."

Hua urged the U.S. Congress to refrain from helping the Taiwan region expand so-called "international space" and cease sending any wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" forces.