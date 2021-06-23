China Discovers Its Largest Shale Oil Field to Date

The oil field was discovered by Changqing Oilfield Co, a subsidiary of state-owned CNPC.

According to preliminary estimates, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) announced the discovery in the northern Ordos basin of the country's largest shale oil field, which contains proven reserves of 1 billion tons of crude oil.

According to the statement carrying the news, issued this Monday through the social network Sina Weibo, the oil field was discovered by Changqing Oilfield Co, a subsidiary of CNPC that has made several important finds.

These include, in 2019, the discovery of 359 million tons of shale oil in the Qingcheng region (northwest China), while in 2020 and the first five months of 2021, it found 693 million tons of crude oil in two fields.

La Corporación Nacional de Petróleo de #China, descubre reservas de petróleo de unos mil millones de toneladas en la cuenca de Ordos, en la provincia de Gansu, en la región del Noroeste, informa Global Times. Se trata del mayor yacimiento de petróleo de esquisto del país. pic.twitter.com/GzJO3A6JQB — Radio 580 Nicaragua (@radio580nic) June 22, 2021

"The National Petroleum Corporation of China discovers oil reserves of about 1 billion tons in the Ordos Basin in Gansu province, in the Northwest region, reports Global Times. This is the largest shale oil field in the country."

CNPC, a state-owned company, also announced last Saturday the discovery of an oil and gas field of 1 billion tons in the Tarim River basin (northwest).

It also announced that this reserve could generate around 4 million tons of oil and 1.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas by 2025. According to the company, the shale oil business has become a new driving force for its development and the expansion of its operations.