China Denounces Border Violation, Three Indian Soldiers Die

Over the last weeks, China and India have accused each other of border transgressions in the Galwan valley

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian Tuesday reported that India violated the Current Control Line (LAC) and attacked Chinese personnel at the shared border.

"Our border troops held a high-level meeting and reached a consensus to relax the situation on the border. On June 15, however, India's troops surprisingly violated our consensus and crossed the borderline twice," Zhao said and added that India's forces caused "a serious physical conflict between the two sides."

Nevertheless, China called to resolve the dispute with India through dialogue, a stance both nations had already committed to after a skirmish in the state of Sikkim in May.

In the recent past, territorial disputes between India and China have resurfaced. While China claims the Arunachal Pradesh mountainous area controlled by New Delhi, India claims Aksai Chin region, which is administered by Beijing.

"Tensions have risen in the Galwan Valley along the LAC... military escalations have also been observed along the Pangong Lake, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie. India has also sent in more troops to the Galwan Valley," local outlet The Democratic Times reported.

As a consequence of the reactivation of border conflicts, three Indian soldiers died on Monday night in a confrontation with the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley, which is located in the Kashmir region.

This event becomes relevant given that China and India have been avoiding engaging major conflicts for at least five decades.

"The loss of life raises the stakes. Those deaths are believed to be the first in 45 years in a border confrontation between India and China. They have fought only one war, in 1962, when India suffered a humiliating defeat," BBC recalled.