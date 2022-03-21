China Defends Its Diplomatic Stance on the Ukraine Crisis

Beijing's chief diplomat stated that China has always advocated peace and opposed war, which is not only a tradition rooted in the country's history and culture, but has also been its foreign policy.



China's position on the Ukraine issue is objective and fair, and time will prove that it is on the right side of history, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reported.

Wang made the remarks while briefing reporters on the exchange of views between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state on the Ukraine issue during a video call that took place on March 18.

The foreign minister recalled that President Xi Jinping, in the March 18 video conference with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, clarified China's position on the Ukrainian crisis.

The minister clarified that Xi proposed a solution consisting of "promoting dialogue and negotiation between the parties, ceasing fire and fighting as soon as possible and avoiding civilian casualties, especially to prevent humanitarian crises.

Beijing's chief diplomat added that China has always advocated peace and opposed war, which is not only a tradition rooted in the country's history and culture, but has also been its foreign policy.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterates China's position on the Ukraine crisis pic.twitter.com/tPoeZM9htr — Chinese Consulate General in Sydney (@ChinaConSydney) March 21, 2022

The Beijing government will continue to make its judgment independently, objectively and fairly based on the merits of the matter, Wang said, adding that China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes all baseless accusations and suspicions against China.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said the priority is that all sides should push for dialogue and negotiation between the immediate parties, cease hostilities as soon as possible, avoid civilian casualties and prevent a humanitarian crisis, the foreign minister stressed.

A lasting solution lies in rejecting the Cold War mentality, refraining from bloc confrontation and building a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture to achieve long-term peace in Europe, he concluded.