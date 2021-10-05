China Declares Zero COVID-19 Infection in the Mainland

Delta variant outbreaks detected in Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces forced China to impose severe sanitary measures in those regions.

China returned to zero local cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a month after Delta variant outbreaks detected in Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces were brought under control.

After nearly a month of fighting the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Fujian and Heilongjiang provinces in the far southeast of the country, China overcame these new outbreaks. Local authorities achieved this goal through a strategy of mass quarantine and general nucleic acid testing and movement restrictions.

These two new outbreaks ended without any casualties as the country continues with its economic recovery after most commercial activities and tourism have regained momentum at a time when China is experiencing a vacation period.

In its daily report, the National Health Commission reported 26 new imported cases. Six were recorded in Shanghai, five in Yunnan, four in Shandong, four in Guangdong, three in Shaanxi, two in Fujian. In contrast, Jilin and Heilongjiang reported one case each.

Shanghai also recorded one new suspected case from outside the Chinese mainland, according to the commission.

A total of 9,166 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the close of business yesterday. Of those, 8,644 had been discharged after recovery and 522 remained hospitalized. No deaths have been reported among patients from abroad.

The mainland had reported a total of 96,284 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Monday. Of these, 90,792 had been discharged after recovery and 4,636 had died from the virus.

The ministry said that 12,230 positives had been confirmed in Hong Kong, with 213 deaths. In contrast, Macau has reported 74 infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.