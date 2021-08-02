China: Death Toll From Floods Rises to 302 in Henan

The Chinese State Council set up an investigation team to assess the responses to the devastating flood in Zhengzhou.

The Henan Province government announced that the death toll from torrential rains in its territory has risen to 302 as of Monday noon. Also 50 people remain missing.

According to official data, 292 people died and 47 citizens disappeared in Zhengzhou City, seven people died and three citizens disappeared in Xinxiang City, two people died in Pingdingshan City, and one citizen died in Luohe.

As of Monday noon, more than 14.53 million people in 150 county-level regions had been affected by downpours. Over 1.09 million hectares of crops were damaged, and over 30,600 houses had collapsed across the province.

Since July 16, record rainstorms had inundated Henan. In Zhengzhou, 617.1 mm of rainfall fell over a three-day period, close to the city's average annual amount. The city also registered a record hourly precipitation rate of 201.9 mm.

China has moved to investigate the floods disaster in Henan and those delinquent will be held accountable. In China any disaster that caused severe casualties will face a serious investigation. It’s extremely rare the probe finds no person responsible and no punishment needed. pic.twitter.com/Kq87nJkBkd — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 2, 2021

Extreme rainfall in a short period of time, disruption of urban traffic, and large water displacement of urban underground space have made search and rescue difficult.

Currently, railways, civil aviation, expressways and major roads in Henan have resumed traffic. The urban and rural public transportation and communication networks have also basically resumed. Areas where disaster-affected people have been relocated, public transport, and flood-affected areas have all completed disinfection.

The Chinese State Council decided to set up an investigation team to assess the responses to the devastating flood in Zhengzhou. The team will be headed by the Emergency Management Ministry. The investigation aims to summarize the lessons drawn from the response and propose measures that can be taken to improve disaster prevention and relief.