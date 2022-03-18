China Calls for Efforts to Avoid Larger Scale Crisis In Ukraine

"China remains committed to promoting peace through negotiations. We support the United Nations and the parties concerned in vigorously carrying out good offices," Zhang said.

On Thursday, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, called on all parties to the Ukraine conflict to exercise restraint so as to prevent a humanitarian crisis of an even larger scale.

China is deeply worried about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and saddened by the reported increase in civilian casualties and refugees. The pressing task now is to call for maximum restraint from all parties so as to prevent the occurrence of a larger scale humanitarian crisis, said Zhang.

China supports the work by the relevant parties in maintaining communication, ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian corridors, and further facilitating personnel evacuation and humanitarian assistance, he told a Security Council meeting on the Ukraine refugee issue.

The number of refugees and displaced persons caused by the conflict is still on the rise, bringing a huge impact on Ukraine and the surrounding countries. China supports relevant UN agencies in actively conducting operations and mobilizing the international community to assist all those in need.

As of today, at least 3,270,662 people have fled the #UkraineWar. @Refugees Data Portal is the most comprehensive source of information on #Ukraine refugees.

▶️https://t.co/WQYcmKOrq0 pic.twitter.com/1GRN4wVzMX — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) March 18, 2022

China pays high attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and has put forward a six-point proposal. The Red Cross Society of China has provided Ukraine with three batches of humanitarian supplies, with the third batch containing milk powder and quilts for children.

"We welcome any initiative or measure from any party that contributes to alleviating and resolving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and should therefore play a positive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. China hopes that the Security Council can stay united on the humanitarian issue and demonstrate a constructive attitude."

To date, Russia and Ukraine have held four rounds of negotiations. Keeping the negotiations going means there is a chance for cease-fire. "China remains committed to promoting peace through negotiations. We support the United Nations and the parties concerned in vigorously carrying out good offices. We also hope that all parties will do more to facilitate peace talks, and not to add fuel to fire," Zhang said.

Facts have proved that the wanton use of sanctions will not solve any problem, but will instead create new problems. Given the sluggish recovery in the global economy, ever-escalating sanctions are undermining the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain, thus exacerbating food and energy crises, damaging people's livelihood in all countries, developing countries in particular, and triggering new humanitarian consequences.