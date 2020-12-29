China Beefs up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Local Cases Emerge

Beijing has expanded its nucleic acid testing and tightened COVID-19 prevention measures following new reports of local COVID-19 infections.
"The city faces a grim and complicated situation with risks of further infections still present," Beijing municipal government spokesperson Xu Hejian said.
Several locally transmitted cases have recently emerged in Chaoyang, Xicheng and Shunyi districts of Beijing, again sounding the alarm for COVID-19 control.
Shunyi District is expanding its nucleic acid testing and has entered a coronavirus "wartime state," with tightened personnel flow management and mass testing in progress.
Up to now, 891 close contacts of confirmed and asymptomatic cases, and 618 close contacts of those 891 people have been identified and placed under medical observation.
The district has carried out nucleic acid testing for 1,207,657 people as of Monday, and samples taken from 901,206 people have returned negative.
To beef up COVID-19 control at entry points, Beijing customs have since Sept. 3 implemented quarantines for 4,735 flights as of Sunday, including 188 international flights.
During the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, supplies of daily necessities in Beijing will be guaranteed.