China Backs Venezuela's Right To Safeguard Sovereignty: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Venezuela share basically similar views on safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, jointly supporting multilateralism, and improving global governance.

China stands with the Venezuelan people in their fight against COVID-19 and upholds the Venezuelan government's right to safeguard national sovereignty, and national dignity and development, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks while holding talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza via video link.

Noting that Latin America is one of the "epicenters" of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said Venezuela is facing the challenge of preventing and controlling the epidemic and resolutely fighting hegemony as well.

China and Venezuela share basically similar views on safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests, jointly supporting multilateralism, and improving global governance, Wang said, adding that China is willing to provide additional help and support in accordance with Venezuela's needs.

Maintaining sovereign equality of nations, resolving disputes by peaceful means, and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs are the most important principles of the UN Charter. But the United States has publicly declared to overthrow the Venezuelan government, and has even escalated its sanctions against Venezuela at this critical anti-epidemic moment, violating the basic humanitarian spirit.

"Any external interference runs contrary to the will of the people, and will not be sustainable," Wang said, adding that China believes that Venezuela has the ability and wisdom to resolve the problems it faces through domestic dialogue and China is willing to play a constructive role in this regard.

Arreaza said Venezuela appreciated China for dispatching a team of medical experts, providing anti-epidemic material assistance, and speaking up for Venezuela on the international stage to oppose unreasonable unilateral sanctions by the United States.

The United States does not want to see the rise of China and emerging market economies. It attempts to delay China's development process and also promote the Monroe Doctrine again in Latin America. These attempts will not succeed, he said.

Venezuela firmly supports the one-China principle and believes that China will succeed in its economic and social reform, said Arreaza.